CRIME WRAP: Tourist arrested over ‘aggression’ at Bowen pub

Tools were stolen during a break-in at Bowen and police are appealing for information. Photo: Zizi Averill

Tools were stolen during a break-in at Bowen and police are appealing for information. Photo: Zizi Averill

HERE’S the weekly crime wrap from around Bowen:

Tourist charged after disturbance

A DRUNK tourist was allegedly argumentative and aggressive towards police after he was asked to leave a Bowen pub.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said police were called to Bowen Hotel on Sunday night to deal with a disturbance involving multiple people.

A 32-year-old man was allegedly drunk and refusing to leave the pub.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said the tourist then became aggressive towards officers and was seen clenching his fists.

More stories:

Teen learns fate after ploughing into convenience store

Man charged with trespass after threatening to ‘bash’ police

‘It’s high time that Bowen is not ignored anymore’

The man was arrested and charged with public nuisance and obstructing police.

He is scheduled to face Bowen Magistrates Court on September 29.

Boat shed break-in

TOOLS were swiped from inside a boat during a break-in on Peter Delemonthe Rd.

Sen-Sgt Craig Shepherd said an unknown number of offenders broke into a boat shed and climbed into a vessel to steal the tools.

The crime occurred within a 24-hour period after 5.30am on August 3.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said it was unknown how the offender or offenders left the scene.

He urged anyone with information to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Bowen Police on 4720 4555.

“Even the smallest piece of information sometimes helps,” he said.

Three drivers were charged with drink driving within half an hour in Bowen on Friday night.

Drivers to front court

Three motorists were charged with drink-driving during a half-hour period in Bowen on Friday night.

A 66-year-old Bowen woman was pulled up on Leichhardt Ln about 11.45pm and allegedly returned a reading of .101.

About 12.10am, a 31-year-old Bowen man was intercepted on Soldiers Rd and allegedly returned a reading of .054.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on September 1.

A third driver is set to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on September 29 after allegedly returning a reading of .083.

The 38-year-old Bowen woman was pulled over on Don St about 11.10pm on Friday.