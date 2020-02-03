Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bowen Police give a rundown of charges laid at the weekend.
Bowen Police give a rundown of charges laid at the weekend.
News

CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

Anna Wall
3rd Feb 2020 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRIDAY night saw two motorists charged with drink driving within an hour of each other, both allegedly blowing twice the legal limit.

DRIVER CHARGED

A man has been charged with mid-range drink driving after allegedly recording a BAC of 0.099.

The 48-year-old male was pulled over on Dalrymple St, Bowen, about 7:30pm on Friday, January 31.

He is scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court, on February 18.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF BLOWING TWO AND A HALF TIMES LIMIT

A 36-year-old was also charged after allegedly recording a BAC of 0.112, two and a half times the legal limit.

The woman was stopped on Herbert St, Bowen, at 8:30pm on Friday, January 31.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court, on February 18.

LIGHT FITTING STOLEN

Sometime between January 25 and February 2, it is alleged that somebody stole a fluorescent light fitting from under a residence on Powell St, Bowen.

There are no witnesses or suspects at this stage, with the Bowen Police appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

bowen crime bowen police crime wrap drink driving charge police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        News The new student leadership team for Proserpine State High School was made official this morning.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel Coronavirus bans are already having savage economic consequences.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 1:23 PM
        NAMED: 38+ people to appear in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 38+ people to appear in Proserpine court today

        Crime Each week a number of people appear in Proserpine court on a range of different...

        Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        premium_icon Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        Crime Rogelio Acosta Ruiz to be released from jail