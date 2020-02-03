CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

Bowen Police give a rundown of charges laid at the weekend.

FRIDAY night saw two motorists charged with drink driving within an hour of each other, both allegedly blowing twice the legal limit.

DRIVER CHARGED

A man has been charged with mid-range drink driving after allegedly recording a BAC of 0.099.

The 48-year-old male was pulled over on Dalrymple St, Bowen, about 7:30pm on Friday, January 31.

He is scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court, on February 18.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF BLOWING TWO AND A HALF TIMES LIMIT

A 36-year-old was also charged after allegedly recording a BAC of 0.112, two and a half times the legal limit.

The woman was stopped on Herbert St, Bowen, at 8:30pm on Friday, January 31.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court, on February 18.

LIGHT FITTING STOLEN

Sometime between January 25 and February 2, it is alleged that somebody stole a fluorescent light fitting from under a residence on Powell St, Bowen.

There are no witnesses or suspects at this stage, with the Bowen Police appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.