Viewers have gotten their first look at this year’s Bachelor, Matt Agnew.
TV

Cringe-worthy start to new Bach season

by Hannah Paine
28th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

It looks like the women of The Bachelor are smitten with this year's suitor Matt Agnew - even if they don't quite know what an astrophysicist is.

In a first look at this year's season of the Network 10 reality show, Matt can be seen meeting his prospective love interests for the first time.

Introducing himself to Abbie, the bubbly blonde immediately asks Matt what he does for a living.

"I'm an astrophysicist," he says.

"OK, I'm a Gemini," Abbie replies.

Matt appears momentarily lost for words at how to reply before managing to answer that he is a Leo.

"Ah, yeah," is all Matt can manage when asked of the awkward moment in an interview with producers afterwards.

Despite the shaky start Matt proves a hit with the other contestants, who wheel out progressively more bonkers ways to impress him during their first night in the Bach mansion.

"I can't believe he's smart, that's so exciting!" One girl even exclaims.

Meanwhile in case Abbie is watching Matt explains what an astrophysicist does - and why he's decided to go on The Bachelor.

"As an astrophysicist I get to basically research to try and find another planet for future generations to live on," he says.

"I'm really proud of what I've achieved in my career so far but at the end of the day you can't have a cuddle with a PHD … I am here to find the love of my life."

Awww.

The Bachelor is coming soon to Network 10

