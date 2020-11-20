Crisafulli lays out plan for North Queensland

THE Liberal National Party has come out guns blazing in Townsville after its shocking defeat at the state election.

New leader David Crisafulli is pledging to bring new policies to the next election and hold the city's three Labor members to account.

Flanked by new and long-serving shadow ministers with responsibilities in the North, Mr Crisafulli said his party would accept the result of the election and learn from it.

"But it doesn't mean we give up on Townsville and it doesn't mean we give up on North Queensland," Mr Crisafulli said.

Opposition leader David Crisafulli.

"I'm going to keep coming back to this place and this is the city that gave me my chance when I was a young man, and I'm not going to walk away from it.

"We are serious about Townsville and North Queensland, and I accept the result, but I tell you what I don't accept - I don't accept that result is a blank cheque for the government to continue failing on law and order, I don't accept that it is a blank cheque for no long-term infrastructure for this city, I don't accept that it is a blank cheque for jobs to be funnelled down south.

"This is a great city and I intend to hold the government to account ... when they do the right thing I will be the first to call it and (if we) see fit, we are going to yell and scream and get something done for this place (Townsville)."

Mr Crisafulli said there were key issues his party wanted to address in the short-term, including making sure the region got its fair share of the $800m contract for the new Australia-Singapore military training facility at Greenvale.

Defence procurement Opposition spokesman James Lister said Townsville needed to benefit when the Federal Government spent "big bucks" on defence in the region.

"We'd like to see that local small businesses and local workers get the benefit, and not just immediately but in terms of capacity building and making sure they're in the game for competing for other defence work," Mr Lister said.

With the party's focus also falling to how the Great Barrier Reef and agriculture can work together, new Opposition environment spokesman Sam O'Connor came to Townsville to meet with the key players in the region.

"The main thing I am here to do is hear from the scientists (about) what the government is doing well and what they can be doing better to have this ... environmental asset better adapt and coexist with people," Mr O'Connor said.

Originally published as Crisafulli lays out plan for North Queensland