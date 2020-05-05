Menu
Fishermen may one day have to pay to wet a line, but moves to block the change are coming.
Politics

MP vows to block fish tax

by Kara Sonter
5th May 2020 4:18 PM
THE MP responsible for a sizeable chunk of coastline that could be subject to recreational fishing fees has vowed to "die in the ditches" to stop anglers being slapped with extra costs.

LNP member for Oodgeroo Dr Mark Robinson said he would fight any new fees on fishing, as news breaks that both commercial and recreational fishers could one day be forced to pay a licence fee to the Aboriginal custodians if native land rights are extended to include traditional fishing grounds.

The fishing grounds would include Moreton Bay, Redland Bay, Moreton Island, North and South Stradbroke islands and Sandgate in Brisbane.

"While I'm representing the people of the Redlands Coast, I will die in the ditches to stop increased taxes being imposed on recreational and commercial fishers, charter boat operators and boaties," Dr Robinson said.

"We are facing the biggest economic crisis of our lifetime and Labor is dreaming about new taxes," Dr Robinson said.

Dr Robinson said fees had the potential to impact 300,000 recreational fishermen while the impact on commercial fishers would flow on to higher seafood prices.

However Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation chief Cameron Costello ruled out a fishing tax.

