More than 200 operators took part in severe trauma first aid workshops this week. Image: Supplied.
News

Critical care workshops increase confidence of crews

Laura Thomas
13th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
MORE than 200 charter boat crew members from around the Whitsundays took part in severe trauma first aid training this week to strengthen swimmer safety and confidence for operators.

The training was funded by the Department of Fisheries and comes after the first meeting of a new focus group targeting shark control in the region.

Covering everything from jellyfish stings to severe bleeding, executive secretary of the Whitsunday Charterboat Industry Association Sharon Smallwood said the training would add to the experience of crews.

“It’s all about upskilling the crew and the more skills that they can be provided with, the better level of confidence they have in decision-making on the water,” she said.

“The crew have a level of first aid training, but they were keen to expand on that.”

The training also included the distribution of 200 first aid kits on boats across the industry.

Mrs Smallwood said the training was just one of many initiatives the tourism industry had formulated for the government to provide support to operators.

“It’s been great to have various governments and agencies working with the industry,” she said.

“Very often it’s not just one solution or a silver bullet, and it takes a range of approaches and it’s really good to see that holistically approached.”

A spokesman from Fisheries Queensland said the first aid kits and training would only strengthen safety measures for both operators and tourists in the Whitsundays.

“We know that risks are very low, but ensuring tourism operators are prepared in case of any incidents is still a key part of ensuring swimmer safety.”

Whitsunday Times

