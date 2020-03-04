Menu
File photo: Bill Mckinnon
Croc spotted in Lake Proserpine

Deborah Friend
4th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
A CROCODILE has been spotted in Lake Proserpine.

Lindsay Dobe, of Barramundi Fishing Charters, said he spotted the “tiny” croc early on Sunday morning, in amongst the lilies.

“It was very small, tiny,” he said.

“I saw the eyes in the torchlight – it was about 3am in the morning. We started fishing there and he came a bit closer - he came to the edge of the lilies when he saw us fishing. We got about three metres from him.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen one and I’ve been fishing out there 20-plus years. I’ve never seen one before, it must be a new arrival to the lake. He was not even a metre – I would say about 80cms long.”

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science said wildlife officers investigated two reported crocodile sightings in Peter Faust Dam (Lake Proserpine), in December last year.

“On December 7, 2019, a member of the public saw an estimated two-metre animal swimming near the dam wall and reported it to DES,” the spokeswoman said.

“Wildlife officers conducted a site assessment but did not find any evidence of a crocodile in the area. Recent warning signs were also installed.

“A second sighting report was received on December 19, 2019. On this occasion, a member of the public saw an estimated 1.6-metre animal in a small creek that runs off the dam.

“Wildlife officers conducted a second site assessment and again did not find any evidence of a crocodile. Wildlife officers are continuing to monitor the area.

“Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.”

The public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports and reminds people to always be Crocwise.

In particular, people are advised to obey all warning signs; stand back from the water’s edge when fishing; camp at least 50 metres from the edge of the water and never leave fish scraps or bait near water or a boat ramp.

Further information is available at: https://environment.des.qld.gov.au/wildlife/animals/living-with/crocodiles/croc-wise

