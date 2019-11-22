Croc team scores win at national awards

ON TOP: Mantra Club Croc general manager Andrew Slavin, Mel Brooks, Walter Celli, Jude Higgins, Alex Sambrooks, Raylee Barta, Tahra Carinato and Arthur Barsby are delighted after winning the national Family Dining Award.

ON TOP: Mantra Club Croc general manager Andrew Slavin, Mel Brooks, Walter Celli, Jude Higgins, Alex Sambrooks, Raylee Barta, Tahra Carinato and Arthur Barsby are delighted after winning the national Family Dining Award. Contributed

MANTRA Club Croc general manager Andrew Slavin thrives on the responsibility of his job, and now he is relishing the rewards of his dedication after winning the national Family Dining Award at the annual Restaurant and Caterers Awards of Excellence.

"I am immensely proud of our team and delighted with the recognition of all of our hard work to achieve this prestigious award,” Mr Slavin said.

"People come here for lots of different reasons - family weekends, corporate getaways. They've chosen us and it's our responsibility and duty to make sure everything is OK.

"And I enjoy the responsibility because the team we've built over the last couple of years is all on the same page and we're all going in the same direction.”

Mr Slavin said a team of more than 50 local staff - from front-of-house to behind the scenes employees - ensured "the pool was sparkling and the gardens look great”.

"The team really comes together to give people a memorable experience.”

He said employees had undertaken "heartist” training, which focused on the importance of connection with customers.

"The Airlie Beach team really emulates that style of service. We're becoming more and more famous for our great service and talented chefs in the kitchen.”

Mr Slavin, who has been with Mantra Club Croc for two years, said hospitality was his passion.

"I've always done hospitality - it's something that's in your blood. I enjoy it and I enjoy seeing people enjoy themselves.”

The resort, he said, prioritised its commitment to its community through sponsorships, prizes for local raffles and supporting events such as Clean Up Australia Day and foundations such as Ronald McDonald House.

"It's part of the circle of life. We're getting somewhere ourselves and we're giving back as well.

"It's not just about making money, it's about doing the right thing for the community.”

Mr Slavin said the food and ingredients at Mantra Club Croc were locally sourced wherever possible to "minimise our carbon footprint”, including local barramundi, prawns, fruit and vegetables.

He said that post-Cyclone Debbie and after last year's long, wet season, tourism confidence had been returning to the region and he aimed to offer people the chance to getaway "whenever they want”.