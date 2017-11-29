Menu
Crocodile sighting prompts monitoring by the DEHP

At around 5.30pm on Friday a member of the public reported seeing a four metre croc swimming between the beach and Pigeon Island.
by Peter Carruthers

A SALTWATER croc sighting at Cannonvale Beach last Friday has put wildlife officers on high alert this week.

At around 5.30pm a member of the public reported seeing a four metre croc swimming between the beach and Pigeon Island and following up with a report to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

"Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection conducted an extensive inspection of the area but no crocodile was observed,” a department spokesperson said.

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson confirmed a call had come from the DEHP and the council was ordered to put up signs along the foreshore.

Cr Petterson said the signs would remain for a week and if no further sightings are made they will come down.

He urged users of the beach to be aware and stay safe.

The DEHP said under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Cannonvale Beach lies in a zone in which crocodiles "displaying dangerous behaviour will be targeted for removal”.

"Wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area. Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible to 1300 130 372. Timely reports are of great assistance to EHP's crocodile management efforts,” the DHEP spokesperson said.

Whitsunday Times

