Crocodile spotted off foreshore

A crocodile was spotted off Airlie Beach Foreshore this afternoon. Note, this is not a photo of the actual crocodile seen. Monique Preston

A Department of Environment and Science (DES) spokeswoman said the croc was sighted 150m from the foreshore and reported to DES at 1pm.

The department's wildlife officers will investigate and do a site assessment.

The sighting was initially reported to Whitsunday Regional Council, which then reported it to DES.

DES's tips to reduce the risk at the beach include swimming between the flags at patrolled beaches; not swimming at dawn, dusk or at night; reading and obeying all crocodile warning signs; and understanding that crocodiles usually hunt by staying submerged and can attack in knee-deep water, so wading can still be dangerous.

