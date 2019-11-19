Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crocodile was spotted off Airlie Beach Foreshore this afternoon. Note, this is not a photo of the actual crocodile seen.
A crocodile was spotted off Airlie Beach Foreshore this afternoon. Note, this is not a photo of the actual crocodile seen. Monique Preston
News

Crocodile spotted off foreshore

by Deborah Friend
19th Nov 2019 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROCODILE was spotted off the Airlie Beach Foreshore today.

A Department of Environment and Science (DES) spokeswoman said the croc was sighted 150m from the foreshore and reported to DES at 1pm.

The department's wildlife officers will investigate and do a site assessment.

The sighting was initially reported to Whitsunday Regional Council, which then reported it to DES.

DES's tips to reduce the risk at the beach include swimming between the flags at patrolled beaches; not swimming at dawn, dusk or at night; reading and obeying all crocodile warning signs; and understanding that crocodiles usually hunt by staying submerged and can attack in knee-deep water, so wading can still be dangerous.

Click here to find out how you can be Crocwise living in North Queensland.

airlie beach foreshore crocodile whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire currently burning in Collinsville

        Bushfire currently burning in Collinsville

        Breaking Firefighters are on the scene of a bushfire that is currently burning near the Collinsville CBD.

        • 19th Nov 2019 3:42 PM
        Man accused of exposing himself, breaking into accommodation

        premium_icon Man accused of exposing himself, breaking into accommodation

        Crime Toolie charged after string of alleged offences in Airlie Beach.

        • 19th Nov 2019 3:42 PM
        Air conditioners used to climb and break into house in Bowen

        premium_icon Air conditioners used to climb and break into house in Bowen

        Crime Police say thieves are prepared to climb large heights to gain entry

        • 19th Nov 2019 3:35 PM
        Bowen team successfully complete their charity rally dream

        premium_icon Bowen team successfully complete their charity rally dream

        Local Faces The pair blew their original fundraising goal out of the water