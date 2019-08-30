Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for witnesses after an overnight burglary in Collinsville.
Police are appealing for witnesses after an overnight burglary in Collinsville. Contributed
Crime

Crook's thousand dollar cash grab

Zizi Averill
by
30th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASKED thief allegedly made off with more than $4000 in cash after targeting a Collinsville business overnight Wednesday.

Police said shortly after 2am Thursday morning a person broke into a Railway Rd business.

CCTV footage appears to show a person wearing a green balaclava.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the store's free-standing ATM, was damaged enabling the cash to be stolen.

The offender left the building and fled on foot via Railway Rd, he said.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Quote this reference number: QP1901677977

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    premium_icon Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    Education School principal attributes success to introduction of learning support program, and smaller class sizes.

    Teen told 'smoking dope' will ruin his brain

    premium_icon Teen told 'smoking dope' will ruin his brain

    Crime 'You're a druggie, go clean your act up'

    REVEALED: The six mega projects set to shape our region

    premium_icon REVEALED: The six mega projects set to shape our region

    Business Leaders given insight into billions of dollars worth of projects

    Racing around Australia in 30 days

    premium_icon Racing around Australia in 30 days

    Motor Sports Why more than 50 rally cars were in the Whitsundays.