Crook's thousand dollar cash grab

Police are appealing for witnesses after an overnight burglary in Collinsville. Contributed

A MASKED thief allegedly made off with more than $4000 in cash after targeting a Collinsville business overnight Wednesday.

Police said shortly after 2am Thursday morning a person broke into a Railway Rd business.

CCTV footage appears to show a person wearing a green balaclava.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the store's free-standing ATM, was damaged enabling the cash to be stolen.

The offender left the building and fled on foot via Railway Rd, he said.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Quote this reference number: QP1901677977