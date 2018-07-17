Cross-country kids go for gold

BUDDING athletes Bree Giller, Tane Dennison and Zia Muller will be representing North Queensland at the Queensland School Sport Cross-Country State Championships in Maroochydore this weekend.

All three runners, hailing from Cannonvale State School, were selected on the results of several district competitions, including the decider in Townsville last week.

Bree and Tane have been training with running coach Mark McConkey, while Zia has been training with mum Sarita Muller.

Mr McConkey said the cross-country team had done really well to get to that level.

"They've worked hard to make it through at the school level, the district level and now they've made it to the state level,” he said.

"I think they're going to do really well with whatever they want to achieve.”

Bree's mother, Paulette , said Bree had made the North Queensland team three years in a row and had been training on the Honeyeater track as well as participating in athletics twice a week.

"It's about being sporty, part of a team and making lifelong friendships from far and wide,” Ms Giller said.

"As parents, we are super happy for her to get to state level for a third year in a row.”

Tane has been running around Abell Point Marina as well as training at home three times weekly, swimming and taking classes in taekwondo.

Tane's mother, Robyn, said his self-motivation and discipline meant he trained religiously at home without requiring external support.

"Tane's really motivated to beat PBs each time, which is why he can train by himself quite well,” she said.

"He wants to make a position and make the Queensland team but he'll be really happy if he can get his run down to 10 minutes.”

Zia's mother, Sarita, said Zia was representing North Queensland for the first time this year and training extremely hard to make it to the next round.

"(Zia) runs along the board walk maybe four or five times a week,” Ms Muller said.

"We try to go out as often as possible.”

Bree, Tane and Zia will be fighting against their personal bests and competing for selection to represent Queensland at national level.

Physical education teacher Steve Westley emphasised the many hours of training the eager athletes had put in to prepare for the 3km trek.

"I know they've all trained really hard to make it through,” he said.

"We certainly are very proud of them here as well.”