Cross fit connection

WORK IT OUT TOGETHER: Wolfe Den CrossFit 4802 and Strand CrossFit competitors at a fundraiser for bowel cancer. Kia Taylor

A CANCER survivor who is part-owner of Strand CrossFit believes his love of the sport helped to save his life.

Personal trainer Phillip Sherriff credits the sport for his "mental toughness” and said his motto of "I've got this”, teamed with the support of his partner and family, saw him put up a winning fight.

"It challenged everything I believed - I lived an active, healthy lifestyle but it doesn't discriminate,” he said in reference to the silent killer that is bowel cancer.

"I was diagnosed at an inconvenient time, having just become a business partner I wanted to put my energy into that.”

Cross-fitters lifted for a cause on Saturday at the Coastal Throw Down hosted by Wolfe Den CrossFit 4802 in conjunction with Strand CrossFit in Airlie Beach on Saturday, January 20.

Wolfe Den CrossFit 4802owners Tace Withers and Brad Calf came into contact with Mr Sherriff in October 2017 through his colleague Kris Jennings, which turned into an all-star team.

What started as a plan to organise a friendly dress-up themed CrossFit meet soon developed into a day that united Far North Queensland in an incredible show of mateship through a love of sport and determination to raise awareness of a preventable killer.

Ms Withers had been brainstorming and planning the Coastal Throw Down event since meeting Mr Sherriff at the All Stars competition, where they were both ring-ins for theteam that progressed tothe national finals in Sydney.

As a result $2500 was raised at the end of the competition, before Mr Sherriff delivered an inspirational speech that prompted Jason from Neilly Group Engineering to double the donation to total $5000, followed by local Airlie Beach business AT Hotel Group, which took the donations to $5500 the following day.

Phillip Sherriff and Tace Withers with the initial donation.

Ms Withers' partner, Mr Calf, worked behind the scenes to ensure everything ran smoothly and was the head judge on the day.

Both Ms Withers and Mr Sheriff were delighted at the success of the event.

"Tace has been amazing to work with,” Mr Sherriff said.

"Everyone is so supportive, that's one of the best things about CrossFit,” Ms Withers said.

The pair would like to thank all of the local businesses from Townsville to Airlie Beach who donated their time, prizes, cash and skills but most of all for the support of the communities.

Plans are already under way for another competition meet in the near future, to be held in Townsville to raise money for another deserving charity.

So if you'd like to get fit and help out a deserving cause at the same time you best join a box near you - that's CrossFit lingo for a gym.

Alternatively you can get behind the cause by donating via the Everyday Hero page the All Stars team has set up - bcapersonal challenge.everydayhero. com/au/coastal-throwdown- jan-2018-fundraiser.