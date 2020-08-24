Crossbow attack linked to $5 million will dispute

Zach De Visser has been charged over a plot to take power over his dad’s $5 million estate. Picture: Supplied.

Zach De Visser has been charged over a plot to take power over his dad’s $5 million estate. Picture: Supplied.

A $5 million will dispute led a man to arm himself with a crossbow to force an executor to sign over the fortune to him, a court has heard.

Zach De Visser was dressed in military clothing and a balaclava when he allegedly snuck into the Swan Reach home of the estate's joint executors armed with a crossbow before 7am on July 28.

Police allege he demanded one executor put a pillowcase over her head and sign documents that would transfer to him control of his father's fortune.

Zach De Visser at his father’s grave. Picture: Supplied.

The Melbourne Magistrates' Court last week heard the woman recognised the man's voice and when she refused to sign, Mr De Zisser allegedly shot the crossbow into a wall above her shoulder.

Shocked by the threat, the women signed the paperwork and Mr De Visser left the home.

The allegations were heard in court where Mr De Visser was denied bail due to his "unacceptable" risk of reoffending.

He has been charged with five offences including unlawful assault, trespassing with an offensive weapon and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage.

Mr De Visser's bank records show he purchased cable ties, 10 jerry cans, gloves and tape at various Bunnings stores days prior to the incident.

Zach De Visser.

A jerry can full of fuel and jacket worn by Mr De Visser while making the Bunnings purchases was seized by police at the scene.

Detective Senior Constable Dane Jensen told the court police believe the jerry can of fuel was his "back up plan" if things did not go his way.

"He used intimidation and standover tactics to get what he wants," he said.

Mr De Visser handed himself into Frankston police station the day after the incident but has not accepted any responsibility or shown remorse.

The accused - a methamphetamine user who works for Traffic Group Australia - had been locked in an ongoing civil dispute with family over his father's estate.

In 2019 he sent a text which read: "I haven't got one cent and they are trying to sell most of the property which I don't want".

Zach De Visser.

Det Sen Con Jensen told the court Mr De Visser lived at The Bay Motel in Dromana at the time of the offence.

CCTV captured him outside the premises wearing a balaclava and appearing to gloat to a man hours after the confrontation.

An associate of the accused told police Mr De Visser had a number of spearguns and shot them inside his motel room in the days before the incident.

Mr De Visser will reappear in court on November 11.

MORE NEWS

LOYOLA COLLEGE STAFFER ALLEGEDLY ASKED STUDENT FOR DRUGS

HOW LAVISH SPENDING CAUGHT OUT LAMBO-DRIVING DRUG BOSS

DRAMATIC ANTI-MASKER ARREST UNFOLDS IN FRANKSTON CAR PARK

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as Crossbow attack linked to $5 million will dispute