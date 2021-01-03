Menu
News

Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

Javier Encalada
1st Jan 2021 11:00 PM
THE parents of a Casino four-month old baby with a rare cranial condition have received welcome support from the community ahead of life-changing treatment.

Koby Goodwin was born four months ago at Lismore Base Hospital.

 

Casino baby Koby Goodwin has been diagnosed with a condition called Craniosynostosis.
After a couple of months, a Ballina doctor offered a diagnose of craniosynostosis, a rare birth defect in which one or more of the joints between the bones of a baby's skull (or cranio sutures) close prematurely, before the baby's brain is fully formed.

The brain then continues to grow, giving the head a misshaped appearance.

Image of a typical newborn's suture compared to a sagittal closure.
This condition affects approximately one in every 2500 to 3000 babies in Australia.

Parents Sophie Mckay and Bradley Goodwin found out their first child will need surgery at the Brisbane Childrens Hospital by the time he is six months old.

With Ronald McDonald House closed due to COVID-19, the couple will have to find accommodation in Brisbane for more than a month at their own expense.

Ms Mckay, who was born and raised in Casino, said there is no exact date for his surgery yet.

"We know his CAT scan will happen on February 23, and his surgery swill happen about a week after," she said.

 

Casino family Sophie Mckay, Brad Goodwin and baby Koby.
"Not many doctors knew of this condition locally so we got in contact online with Cranio Care bear, a non-for-profit organisation that supports children with craniosynostosis.

"It's been really good for us to watch other children go through the same, it's helped us to know what to expect."

The family started up a GoFundMe campaign on Monday, December 28, 2020, which in three days hit their target of $6,500.

On December 31, they raised the target to $10,000, with any extra money after their expenses to be donated to Cranio Care Bears, Ms Mckay said.

