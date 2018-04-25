Crowds gather for Anzac Day dawn service in Cannonvale

Large crowds assembled at the Cannonvale cenotaph for the 2018 Airlie Beach dawn service.

A GOLDEN yellow hue dimly illuminated the crowds forming a lose semicircle at the Cannonvale cenotaph for the 2018 Anzac Day dawn service.

Children with their families, veterans and special guests, the members of RAAF 36 Squadron all gathered to pay their respects and remember the sacrifice made by the Anzacs at Gallipoli and service personal during more recent conflicts.

Vice president of the Airlie Beach RSL Sub-Branch, Bill Rose was just one of the early risers to take part in the dawn service this morning.

"What I really love about the service is the little ones finding their feet in Australia and they are beginning to understand,” he said.

Remembering the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in defence of Australia's freedom, Mr Rose said "you never get anything without a sacrifice”.

"Sadly it has to happen in this world today as everybody wants want others have.

"But here in Australia we have a fair go for everyone and respect other people's rights.

"But we do have to fight for that, its a fact of life.”

Mr Rose welcomed the 36 Squadron and reflected on the dropping of poppies from a tiger moth four years ago for the centenary of Anzac.

"We has one of the smallest planes doing something for us and now we have got the largest,” he said.

Anzac Day events