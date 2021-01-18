Crowe’s perfect public response to critic

Russell Crowe offered up a hilarious response to a person on Twitter bashing one of his movies.

Earlier in the month, a Twitter user made a joke about the 2003 war/action movie Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, in which Crowe stars.

"Lots of folk complaining about lack of sleep during the Pandemic. May I recommend Master And Commander starring the usually captivating, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe. I've never made it past the ten-minute mark. You're welcome. And thanks Russell," the Twitter user wrote.

They even went as far as to tag Crowe in the post - and he hit back this week.

"That's the problem with kids these days. No focus. Peter Weir's film is brilliant. An exacting, detail-oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie," the actor wrote.

The action-packed movie was nominated for 10 Oscars at the 76th Academy Awards in 2004, including best picture and best director, with Crowe playing Captain Jack Aubrey of the H.M.S. Surprise.

It won for best cinematography and best sound editing.

The film is set in 1805, with the Aubrey's crew tasked with hunting down and capturing a powerful French vessel.

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse director Peter Ramsey also weighed in on the matter, writing, "That guy's a f***ing idiot, Russell. Peter Weir is a god, the movie's amazing and you're amazing in it. Thank you."

The film was met with rave reviews upon its release, with Variety writing: "Rare proof that a gigantic production in contemporary Hollywood can possess a distinctive personality, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World proves as bracing as a stiff wind on the open sea. Peter Weir's physically imposing epic is thoroughly satisfying as an atypical adventure tale studded with unusual detailing."

