We’re shattered for Tommy: Greenwood

Adelaide’s Tom Doedee marks in front of Jarryd Roughead on the weekend, shortly before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. Picture: David Mariuz (AAP).

THEY arrived at Adelaide together as ex-basketballers and American sports nuts and Hugh Greenwood says he is shattered for teammate Tom Doedee who is facing a year out of footy with a ruptured ACL.

Doedee suffered the injury in the Crows' loss to Hawthorn on the weekend and will have surgery this week.

"I'm really close with Tommy, he and I were the same draft year, two washed up basketballers once upon a time and we've got a passion for American sports so we've always been quite close," Greenwood told The Lowdown podcast.

"His parents in his two years (here) have only missed one or two games - that's SANFL or AFL - they drive from Melbourne to Adelaide for the games so they're always in the changerooms to say hi to.

"He was in such good spirits, what you saw is what you got (post-match), he put a brave face on for us and sent us a really nice message so it's shattering for him but he is still young and we think will play 200 games for the footy club. I think at the club awards night (last year) he won most professional or something like that.

"We're trying to support Tommy as best we can and there's Richie Douglas as well and what he's going through with his ankle.

"We'll have our sit-down review (on Monday), we came in off the back of some really strong JLT form and expected things to go a lot differently to what they did, but in comparison to Tommy's injury that was the saddest and most deflating thing about the night to be honest."

With Douglas ruled out of Friday night's clash with Sydney, Greenwood is a chance to earn a senior recall after spending the past two weeks in the SANFL on the back of an interrupted pre-season.

But he is yet to be given an indication of whether the Crows will replace Doedee and Douglas with like-for-like players or shuffle the side with Kyle Hartigan, Andy Otten and Darcy Fogarty also lining up for a game.

"I came in this time last week and was hopeful of playing Round 1 but I had a chat to Pykey (Don Pyke) and his plans were for me to play one or two games in the SANFL, I don't know if that trial on Friday counts, but we'll find out and under the circumstances we'll see what happens," Greenwood said.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the result against the Magpies so that was disappointing but from a personal perspective to get through the game without any restrictions and pulling up the next day better than I did the next day we'll see what happens during the week."