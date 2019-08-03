Crucial works for $662.5m Bruce Highway upgrade start

Traffic on the Sunshine Motorway merging onto the Bruce Highway.

WORK is under way to finalise designs on a further $662.5 million Bruce Highway upgrade.

Geotechnical work is being undertaken to inform detailed designs for the upgrade of the stretch of highway from Steve Irwin Way to Caboolture.

Eleven kilometres of the Bruce Highway is set to be duplicated and 10 bridges, including two carriageways, will be replaced.

Lagoon Creek, King John Creek, Six Mile Creek, Rose Creek and Beerburrum Creek are those set for bridge replacements.

The project is being funded 80:20 by the federal and state governments, and builds on the $812.5 million upgrades already being undertaken from Caloundra Rd to the Sunshine Motorway, which were set to be finished by late-2020.

Drilling operations were visible at Beerburrum Creek earlier this week, and 49 concrete bridge girders were recently lifted into place further north for the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Caloundra Rd.

A 400-tonne crawler crane was used to lift those into place.

Construction on the Steve Irwin Way to Caboolture highway duplication was set to start next year and be finished by 2022, weather and construction conditions permitting.

The Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Motorway project included 23 major structures, including bridges and culverts, and required about 1.6 million cubic metres of embankment material and about 390,000 tonnes of asphalt.

Bruce Highway upgrade at Sunshine Motorway on-ramp, Tanawha. Patrick Woods

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the $662.5 million upgrade was a "game-changing" project which would cut travel times, improve safety and create jobs.

"Sunshine Coast drivers are already reaping the benefits of the Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Motorway upgrade, with upgraded exits 190 and 188 now open," Mr Bailey said.

"The work happening for Steve Irwin Way to Caboolture duplication shows we're not letting our foot off the pedal when it comes to major projects for the Sunshine Coast."