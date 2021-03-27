‘Cruel’: MP wants JobKeeper extended for Mackay Whitsundays

Tourism organisations are calling for a JobKeeper to continue. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays

Tourism organisations are calling for a JobKeeper to continue. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays

A last-minute plea has been made to Dawson MP George Christensen to extend JobKeeper for the Whitsunday and Mackay tourism industry.

Assistant Health Minister and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said concerned locals should write to their local federal member of parliament if they wanted to see JobKeeper extended for the tourism industry.

“In just hours, JobKeeper will end, leaving thousands of local workers fearful of losing their jobs,” she said.

“I’m urging the Prime Minister and the Federal Member for Dawson to reconsider.

“Extend JobKeeper and save thousands of jobs.”

Ms Gilbert said the tourism industry was vital to the local economy.

“These businesses rely on international tourism to stay afloat,” she said.

“To cut JobKeeper before they have a chance to rebuild is just cruel.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe also urged the Federal Government to extend JobKeeper support to struggling tourism operators until it’s safe to welcome international tourists back to Queensland.

“Axing JobKeeper while the international border remains closed – keeping Australians COVID-safe – has a disproportionate effect on small operators and workers in Queensland’s tourism industry,” he said.

“What tourism businesses in Queensland need is the targeted JobKeeper-like support the Prime Minister is offering international airline workers.”

Dawson MP George Christensen replied saying the Federal Government was subsiding flights to tourism destinations, including the Whitsundays, which would boost the tourism and domestic aviation industries.

“The Morrison Liberal National government also has grants through the Consumer Travel Support Program and I am aware that some Whitsunday tourism businesses have accessed up to $100,000 through that program,” he said.

“Additional assistance could be provided if the Palaszczuk Labor Government extended their travel voucher scheme to the Whitsundays, but as usual they’ve ignored everything between Cairns and the southeast corner.”

As the end of JobKeeper looms, Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm also called on the State Government to invest in shovel-ready Whitsunday projects.

“With JobKeeper ending at the end of this month, the State Government needs a practical plan of recovery for tourism-affected regions,” she said.

“The Queensland Government can deliver investment for shovel-ready projects as part of the tourism recovery.

“Upgrading trails such as the Kingfisher Circuit in the Conway National Park and Mountain Bike Trail, investing in the Coral Reef Restoration program, and developing the next stages of the Peter Faust Dam.”