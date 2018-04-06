Menu
Login
News

Cruelty charge laid over distressing cat abuse video

Helen Spelitis
by

THE man accused of throwing a cat against a wall in a viral video has been formally charged.

Last week the RSPCA called for the community's help to identify the people shown in a video shot in the backyard of an Ipswich home.

The footage shows a man dressed in a tradie's uniform throwing a cat against a brick wall of the house next door.

It is understood the cat was not seriously injured as a result.

Originally sent to Channels Seven and Ten who then passed it on to the RSPCA, the video was aired across Queensland sparking a search for those responsible.

A man then contacted Channel Nine claiming to be one of the people in the video.

Yesterday, the RSPCA confirmed investigators had tracked down the man allegedly responsible.

He was charged with one count of animal cruelty and is expected to face Ipswich Magistrates Court next week.

In Queensland, animal cruelty charges carry a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment or a $220,000 fine.

Topics:  animal cruelty ipswich magistrates court viral video

Ipswich Queensland Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Stolen Car, Whitsundays

Stolen Car, Whitsundays

WHITSUNDAY police are appealing for residents to be on the lookout for a stolen 2004 model black Mitsubishi lancer sedan.

Courageous Connor's cancer triumph

Rhiannon Howse and husband Gordon Howse with children Isla Howse, Connor Howse and Freya Howse.

Special cancer connection for Australian and Kiwi cousins.

Insurance forum slated for May

ONGOING: Cyclone clean up in Proserpine eight months after TC Debbie touched down.

ANOTHER forum will be held in Proserpine on May 14.

Good Friday funsters run for buns

EASTER NOURISHMENTS: Participants post 2018 run for Buns fun run at Fitness Venue in Airlie Beach.

Good fun and a run, end with a good bun.

Local Partners