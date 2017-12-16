Cruise ship baby birth in Airlie Beach

CRUISE ship ambassadors welcome thousands of excited visitors to the Whitsundays each year - but none have been in the same rush as one young girl this week.

Airlie Beach Cruise Ship Ambassadors' coordinator Brian Richardson said a Pacific Dawn crew member gave birth to a baby girl 10 weeks premature at 11.50pm last Wednesday while the ship was off the Whitsunday coast.

He said mum and her 2.2kg baby were transferred by tender boat to Abell Point Marina the next morning and taken to Proserpine Hospital where both are reportedly doing well.

No word on a name yet, but Mr Richardson joked on the ambassadors' Facebook page that he's putting his money on 'Baby Dawn'.