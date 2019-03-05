Cruise ship besties gush over 'beautiful' Whitsundays

CRUISY TIME: Firm friends Terri Baker-Mills and Dorothy Greiner were thrilled with the 'beautiful' Whitsundays.

SOME friends meet at school, others at work or the gym.

But there's no firmer friendship for women around the world than that found in the confines of "the ladies”, as was the case for cruise ship besties Terri Baker-Mills and Dorothy Greiner.

Luxury cruise liner Queen Victoria anchored at Pioneer Bay yesterday with tight-knit friends Terri from Worcester, England, and Dorothy, from Manhattan, New York City on board.

The quirky duo gushed about the "beautiful” Whitsundays, citing their voyage on the DuckBus as the highlight.

"It has been wonderful - just fabulous. The driver was so funny. He had this wonderful loud music going on. We were having sing-a-longs!” Dorothy said.

At first sight, the pair appear to have known each other their whole lives.

Close friends Terri Baker-Mills and Dorothy Greiner left Airlie Beach yesterday, but 'thoroughly enjoyed' their time in the Whitsundays. Claudia Alp

But their first encounter only occurred four years ago on Queen Victoria's sister-ship Queen Mary during a Transatlantic voyage.

Terri found Dorothy suffering a bout of sea sickness.

"I came out of the ballroom and Dorothy was hanging for grim death onto the brass handrail,” Terri said.

The two linked arms and "toddled off to the ladies” where they bonded almost instantly.

"We said to each other 'we think we're going to become very good friends',” Dorothy said.

The two have supported each other "through thick and thin” and hope to one day return to the Whitsundays to stay in a beachside resort.