Cruise ship visits cancelled

Two cruise ships docked in Pioneer Bay, on Sunday, March 8. Photo courtesy of the Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors.

TWO weeks ago, the region was looking forward to welcoming an influx of cruise visitors during March, with 14 ships and more than 20,000 visitors set to arrive in the region.

This week, three cruise ship visits to the Whitsundays have been cancelled, bringing the total number of cancellations in the past month to 13.

According to yesterday’s cruise ship schedule update, from the Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors, Pacific Explorer was cancelled yesterday (Tuesday, March 10), Wind Spirit was cancelled today (Wednesday, March 11) and Queen Elizabeth has been cancelled for tomorrow (Friday, March 13).

Queen Elizabeth has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The cancellations are ‘itinerary changes due to the current movement within the cruise ship industry’ and the Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors hope to pick the ship visitations up again later in the year.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said the cancellations were ‘disappointing’ and would have a huge impact ‘at a time when our industry is hurting’.

“It’s disappointing to have the recent cruise ship cancellations occurring,” she said.

“The cruise market makes a significant contribution to the local economy, through tours that are booked, and bring a positive vibe to the township.”

Mrs Wheeler said the Australian Cruise Association estimates an average cruise ship visitor spends $387 when visiting a port.

“In the last month, we’ve had 13 cruise ship cancellations, which would have seen over 19,600 passengers disembarking, which means a $7.5m loss of business to the region, just from cruise ship passengers alone,” she said.

“This is a huge impact at a time when our industry is hurting and does not have the reserves it traditionally would, due to the multitude of impacts over the last three years.”

Mrs Wheeler said Tourism Whitsundays had a $1.4m marketing budget being expended between now and June 30, targeting the regional market and key domestic markets.

Tourism Whitsundays was unable to confirm the reason for the cruise ship visit cancellations, stating the organisation is advised of itinerary changes but not the reason for them.