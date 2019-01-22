Cruise ships play role with growth

MORE boutique luxury cruise lines are including the Whitsundays in their itinerary, bolstering tourism in the first half of this year.

Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors co-ordinator Brian Richardson said 29 cruise ships were scheduled between January and June, three of those, ultra-luxury small-ships.

"It's terrific numbers for the region. It's not just Airlie Beach that benefits from the exposure and revenue injection, it's for the whole Whitsunday region,” he said.

"That'll give us more than 100,000 passengers, in the 2018-19 financial year on the basis that none are cancelled due to bad weather.”

Silver Muse (596 passengers) included Airlie Beach in its maiden voyage to Australia, docking at Port of Airlie on January 2.

Boutique ships such as Azamara Quest (720) and Seaborne Encore (680) are scheduled to drop anchor at either Abell Point Marina or Port of Airlie in March and April respectively.

These come in alongside regular ocean liners Pacific Dawn (2020) and Pacific Aria (1512), Norwegian Jewel (2800), Explorer of the Seas (3840), Sea Princess (1950), Arcadia (2388), Sun Princess (1990), Viking Orion (930) and Carnival Spirit (2124).

Luxury liner Queen Victoria (2014) will also be making a stop in Airlie Beach in March, alternating years with fellow ships Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2.

Mr Richardson said there had been a gradual increase in the number of cruise ships visiting the Whitsundays.

"Over the past four or five years, numbers have jumped from the low 40s to about 60 this financial year if all of them turn up,” he said.

"From my understanding, the cruise ship industry in general across the world is increasing. In Australia alone there's quite a substantial number of cruise ships.”

"We're still maintaining the original ships we used to get, but seeing more of them and more boutique ones come in.”

It is estimated 60 cruise ships will dock at Airlie Beach marinas in the 2018-19 financial year, with four cancelled in the last six months due to weather conditions.

Explorer of the Seas, Port of Airlie and Pacific Aria, Abell Point, will be coming in together on February 6, which could bring more than 5000 people to Airlie Beach, Mr Richardson said.

The increase in cruise ship numbers will likely have a positive impact on the local economy since nearly all passengers are coming into town or going on tours.

"One of the important things to recognise with Airlie Beach is more often than not, when ships come in and they tender, the average for tender is around 95 to 98 per cent,” Mr Richardson said.

"We're the only non-capital city that many ships come to and we're getting 95 to 98 per cent of passengers and crew on board disembarking to go on tours or come into town.

Mr Richardson said the close proximity of both marinas to town was "an important part of the Airlie Beach attraction” for cruise ship passengers.

On an average cruise ship day, about 20 Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors welcome and farewell passengers at Abell Point Marina or Port of Airlie from 6.30am-4pm.

Mr Richardson said anyone interested in becoming a Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassador should send an email to airliebeachambassadors@gmail.com.