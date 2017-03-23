Cruise winner set for 'ovation'

THERE'S an atmosphere of fanfare at the Reef Gateway Hotel as the $5000 Cash or Cruise competition draws near. The winner, to be drawn at the venue on April 8, will have the choice of either a luxurious Ovation of the Seas cruise or $5000 cash with no strings attached.

While this sounds almost too good to be true, Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins reminded everyone "you have to be in it to win it”.

"You have to be at the venue on the day to win, it makes it a little bit tricky to win but also makes it easier for those who do turn up on the day for the draw,” he said, adding, "we will keep drawing until we find a winner”. There is still time to enter the draw, with April 5 being the last date to register.

All you have to do is collect and complete an entry form published in the Whitsunday Coast Guardian, spend $20 at the Reef Gateway Hotel, attach the receipt to the entry form and place it in the barrel on site. Whitsunday Coast Guardian general manager Steve Jacklin said this locally-driven competition gave people a fair chance of taking out the prize.

"This isn't a national or state competition, it's for Whitsunday residents only, so the odds are in your favour,” he said.

"There are only two weeks left, so get your entry in today and you're one step closer to winning.”