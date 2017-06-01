The Cruising Season Launch Party gets underway at the Abell Point Marina this weekend.

THIS weekend the Abell Point Marina will come to life as the annual Cruising Season Launch Party gets underway.

Leading into sunset drinks and live music at Lure this Friday will be a 7am beginner yoga session with Ashleigh Clarke.

The waterfront function venue, Lure, will also host a 2pm session which is suitable for both beginners and the more experienced of yogis.

Just bring yourself, a positive attitude and $15 cash to the session and learn how to relax and unwind with other like-minded people.

Bookings can be made directly with Ashleigh by calling 0414 452 503.

From 5.30pm - 7.30pm on Friday afternoon Lure will provide the perfect place to watch the sunset while sipping a drink and enjoying live music.

Canapes and welcome drinks will be provided by Abell Point. RSVP to marketing@ abell pointmarina.com.

On Saturday June 7 join the Whitsunday's Food Junkie, Rebecca Clark, for one of her legendary master classes at Lure.

The class will run from 12pm - 2pm and the ticket prices include Master Class presentation, fact sheets, recipes and tasting.

The Master Class theme is Moroccan Delights. Discover the delightful aromas of Moroccan cuisine from preserved lemons to slow cooked tagines, pomegranate tabouleh to orange blossom brik pastries.Tickets are $29 and bookings can be made directly with Rebecca by calling 0438 069 122.

On Sunday the Hemingway's Long Lunch is fully booked.