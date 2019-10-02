CRUSH: Dry conditions drop bin weights at Proserpine

ABOUT 56,500 tonnes of cane were crushed at Plane Creek Mill for the week, bringing the season total to more than 860,000 tonnes.

Wilmar Sugar cane supply manager John Tait reported CCS remained steady for week 15 of the season at 15.50, pushing the season average above 14 units.

"Throughput was down on previous weeks due to a maintenance day on Wednesday and reduced crush rate caused by high pan stocks," Mr Tait said.

"The weather conditions remain dry and favourable for harvesting.

"The highest CCS for the week was 17.2 units from a rake of Q208 5R in the Cliftonville productivity district."

Meanwhile, Proserpine Mill's weekly throughput was 81,000 tonnes of cane.

Wilmar Sugar cane supply manager Tony Marino said CCS continued to climb steadily, with the weekly average just under 15 units.

"Season-to-date CCS is now at 13.71 units," Mr Marino said.

"The highest CCS sample was 17.69 from a rake of Plant Q208 in the Gregory Productivity District."

However, there were some setbacks with an extended stop on Monday to repair a boiler tube leak.

"The ongoing dry conditions are impacting the crop and bin weights continue to drop. The average bin weight last week was 9.28 tonnes," Mr Marino said.

Parents are being urged to remind their children of the dangers associated with cane trains, especially during school holidays.