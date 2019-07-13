Menu
Rural

CRUSH: How the rain impacted week two

Georgia Simpson
by
13th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
CRUSHING was halted temporaily at the Proserpine mill after heavy rain lashed the region last week.

The downpour started on Thursday with some areas in the region recording more than a 100 mm of rain.

The mill was closed over the weekend, and Canegrowers Proserpine manager Mike Porter said although weather had slowed the crush down a bit, he wasn't too concerned as it was still 'fairly early in the season'.

The disruption was reflected in the crush report with the Proserpine Mill's output restricted to just 62,124 tonnes.

Proserpine cane region supply manager, Tony Marino said the cane supply ran out early on Friday morning and crushing operations remained at a standstill over the weekend.

Mr Marino said the mill would be conducting regular surveys of harvesting operators, to establish when field conditions would allow harvesting to resume.

The highest CCS sample was 15.22 from a rake of Plant Q13 in the Kelsey Creek productivity district.

WEEK 2 MILL REPORT

Cane crushed: 62,124 tonnes (this week), 92,648 (year to date)

Average bin weight: 9.07 tonnes (this week), 9.09 tonnes (year to date)

CCS: 12.64 (this week), 12.61 (season average)

Cane variety performance

Variety % CCS

Q183 23.9 12.54

Q240 20.4 12.80

Q208 16.6 12.56

KQ228 15.4 13.30

Q232 10.0 12.63

Q242 5.2 11.34

Q238 1.5 12.51

