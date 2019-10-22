CRUSH: Major milestone reached at Plane Creek mill

WEEK 18: Wilmar Australia's Plane Creek Mill at Sarina has processed about 80 per cent of the 2019 crop.

WEEK 18: Wilmar Australia's Plane Creek Mill at Sarina has processed about 80 per cent of the 2019 crop.

THE milestone of one million tonnes crushed was achieved during week 18 of the season for Wilmar’s Plane Creek mill.

About 1.035 million tonnes of cane has now been crushed for the season, representing about 80 per cent of the crop.

Cane supply manager John Tait said weekly throughput at Plane Creek had been affected late in the week by a precautionary stop for shredder maintenance.

“CCS decreased slightly this week to 15.75. This was to be expected after the recent wet weather. The season average now sits at 14.38 units,” Mr Tait said.

“The highest CCS for the week was 17.9 units from a rake of Q138 3R in the West Hill productivity district.”

At Proserpine mill, cane supply manager Tony Marino said based on an expected final crop of 1.58 million tonnes and no further disruptions, crushing was expected to be finalised on November 14.

“Proserpine mill’s weekly throughput was 85,183 tonnes,” he said.

“The average CCS dropped to 14.93 units, taking the season-to-date CCS to 13.98.

“The highest CCS sample was 17.24 from a rake of plant Q240 in the Gunyarra Productivity District.”

There was a major scheduled maintenance stop on October 21.

Week 18 results Plane Creek mill:

Cane crushed: 57,931

Average bin weight: 3.92

CCS: 15.75

Week 17 results Proserpine mill:

Cane crushed: 85,183

Average bin weight: 9.19

CCS: 14.93