CRUSH REPORT: Mixed results at Plane Creek and Proserpine

A PLANNED maintenance stop and some unscheduled downtime to balance the shredder has led to reduced throughput at Wilmar's Plane Creek mill.

Meanwhile, Wilmar's Proserpine mill exceeded the highest weekly throughput for the season with more than 93,500 tonnes of cane crushed for the week.

CCS climbed to 13.13 units season-to-date after a healthy 13.74 units was recorded for the week.

More than 58,000 tonnes of cane were crushed at Plane Creek mill for the week, bringing the season total to almost 554,000 tonnes.

Work has been carried out to improve performance of the filtrate pump at the clarification stage at Plane Creek mill, which cane supply manager John Tait said had helped lift the crush rate.

"CCS continues to rise with the continuing dry conditions, increasing this week by 0.25 units to 14.36,” Mr Tait said.

"The highest CCS for the week was 16.10, from a rake of Q252 PLT in the Koumala productivity district.”

About 40 growers were also given a tour of the mill on Tuesday to gain a better appreciation of the process of raw sugar production.

The annual mill tour was also an opportunity for growers and millers to socialise over food and refreshments.

Week 10 results Plane Creek:

Cane crushed: 58,035

Average bin weight: 4.10

CCS: 14.36