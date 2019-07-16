Crush report: Plane Creek Mill recovers from rain

HALT: Cane crushing stopped at Proserpine mill due to significant rainfall.

WILMAR Sugar's Plane Creek Mill is steadily recovering after rain halted harvest last week.

Cane supply manager John Tait said bin weights were reduced as a result of wet ground conditions.

"Mud levels increased only slightly and harvester operators are commended for paying attention to cane quality,” Mr Tait said.

"The average weekly CCS reduced slightly to 12.68. The average bin weight was also down to 3.72 tonnes.

"The highest CCS was 15.8, from a rake of Q208 Plant in the main line productivity district.”

A total of 26mm of rain was recorded in Sarina last week.

Meanwhile, crushing at Proserpine Mill was halted last week due to significant rainfall across the district preventing harvesters from cutting cane.

Field conditions improved enough late in the week to allow harvesting to resume on Sunday and crushing to restart on Monday, July 15.

Week four results:

Plane Creek Mill: 32, 588

Average bin weight: 3.72

CCS: 12.68