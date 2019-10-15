CRUSH REPORT: Storms disrupt cane harvesting

CRUSH: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the district on Friday disrupted harvesting. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

ABOUT 60,000 tonnes of cane was crushed at Plane Creek mill for the week, bringing the season total to almost 980,000 tonnes.

Wilmar cane supply manager John Tait said scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the district on Friday disrupted harvesting, leading to a drop in weekly throughput.

“CCS increased slightly this week to 15.90. The season average now sits at 14.30 units,” Mr Tait said.

“The highest CCS for the week was 18.1 units from a rake of Q208 5R in the Bollingbroke productivity district.”

Meanwhile at Wilmar’s Proserpine mill, cane supply manager Tony Marino described weekly throughput of almost 90,000 tonnes as a “good” result.

“The average CCS dropped to 15.14 units this week due to storms on Friday. Season-to-date CCS is now at 13.91 units,” he said.

“The highest CCS sample was 17.88 from a rake of plant Q208 in the Hamilton Plains Productivity District.

“The last major scheduled stop for the 2019 season is planned for Monday, October 21.”

Week 17 results Plane Creek mill:

Cane crushed: 59,632

Average bin weight: 4.04

CCS: 15.90

Week 16 results Proserpine mill:

Cane crushed: 89,517

Average bin weight: 9.3

CCS: 15.14