CRUSH UPDATE: 90% of cane processed at Plane Creek

MORE than 64,000 tonnes of cane was crushed last week at Wilmar’s Plane Creek mill.

This brought the season-to-date total to almost 1.15 million tonnes – 90 per cent of the forecast 1.27 million tonne crop.

Cane supply manager John Tait said it was a good week for average bin weight and CCS, with both improving slightly from the previous week.

“The highest CCS recorded for the week was 17.7 from a rake of Q183 1R and a rake of Q240 3R, both from the Turnors Paddock productivity area,” Mr Tait said.

Plane Creek is due to complete crushing operations by November 25.

Mr Tait has urged people to remain vigilant around the cane rail network as the final weeks of the season approach.

Meanwhile, Proserpine mill’s weekly throughput was more than 91,000 tonnes.

The milestone of 1.5 million tonnes was achieved midmorning on Monday, November 11.

Cane supply manager Tony Marino said the week’s average CCS crept up to 14.81 units, taking the season-to-date CCS to 14.12 units.

The highest CCS sample last week was 18.08 from a rake of fifth ratoon Q208 in the Kelsey Creek Productivity District.

“The last day of harvesting is currently expected to be Thursday, November 14, subject to weather and unscheduled stops,” Mr Marino said.

“However the expected finish date will be reviewed daily to allow all available cane to be harvested.”

Results:

Week 21 Plane Creek mill

Cane crushed: 64,460

Average bin weight: 3.93

CCS: 15.37

Week 20 Proserpine mill

Cane crushed: 91,669

Average bin weight: 9.18

CCS: 14.81