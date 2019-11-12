Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wilmar Australia's Plane Creek Mill, Sarina
Wilmar Australia's Plane Creek Mill, Sarina
Business

CRUSH UPDATE: 90% of cane processed at Plane Creek

Staff reporters
12th Nov 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 64,000 tonnes of cane was crushed last week at Wilmar’s Plane Creek mill.

This brought the season-to-date total to almost 1.15 million tonnes – 90 per cent of the forecast 1.27 million tonne crop.

Cane supply manager John Tait said it was a good week for average bin weight and CCS, with both improving slightly from the previous week.

“The highest CCS recorded for the week was 17.7 from a rake of Q183 1R and a rake of Q240 3R, both from the Turnors Paddock productivity area,” Mr Tait said.

Plane Creek is due to complete crushing operations by November 25.

Mr Tait has urged people to remain vigilant around the cane rail network as the final weeks of the season approach.

Meanwhile, Proserpine mill’s weekly throughput was more than 91,000 tonnes.

The milestone of 1.5 million tonnes was achieved midmorning on Monday, November 11.

Cane supply manager Tony Marino said the week’s average CCS crept up to 14.81 units, taking the season-to-date CCS to 14.12 units.

The highest CCS sample last week was 18.08 from a rake of fifth ratoon Q208 in the Kelsey Creek Productivity District.

“The last day of harvesting is currently expected to be Thursday, November 14, subject to weather and unscheduled stops,” Mr Marino said.

“However the expected finish date will be reviewed daily to allow all available cane to be harvested.”

Results:

Week 21 Plane Creek mill

Cane crushed: 64,460

Average bin weight: 3.93

CCS: 15.37

Week 20 Proserpine mill

Cane crushed: 91,669

Average bin weight: 9.18

CCS: 14.81

crush crush results plane creek mill proserpine mill wilmar sugar
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Awkward find in real estate ad

      Awkward find in real estate ad
      • 12th Nov 2019 10:52 AM

      Top Stories

        'Totally overwhelming': Tourism operators snag gold gongs

        premium_icon 'Totally overwhelming': Tourism operators snag gold gongs

        News Hear from the Whitsundays businesses that cleaned up at state awards.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Day to remember sacrifice, commitment and devotion

        premium_icon Day to remember sacrifice, commitment and devotion

        News Brave souls from Proserpine, Bowen and around region part of battle.

        ULTIMATE GALLERY: Best and brightest pics from music fest

        premium_icon ULTIMATE GALLERY: Best and brightest pics from music fest

        News See all our photos from the massive three day event in Airlie Beach