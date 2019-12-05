CRUSH UPDATE: End of 2019 season in reach for Mackay Sugar

MACKAY Sugar mills in the region are on track to finish the 2019 crushing season by the end of the week, as forecast.

In an update to growers, cane supply manager Jason Walton said Mackay Sugar was working to a deadline of all cane to be at the sidings by 6pm Wednesday, December 4.

Farleigh mill stopped crushing on Monday due to a lack of sufficient supply.

Any cane left was to be harvested early this week and transferred to Marian.

Racecourse was to continue to crush until the mill was unable to maintain sufficient supply.

This was expected to occur on Tuesday.

Mr Walton said all remaining Racecourse cane was to be loaded into six tonne bins to be transferred to Marian.

“We will run two trains at Marian for as long as we can to crush the remaining cane. We will then drop back to one crushing train,” he said.

“It has been a long season. Here’s hoping for some early rain after Wednesday.”

Wilmar Sugar’s Plane Creek mill finished its 2019 crushing season a fortnight later than last year on November 25, processing a total of 1.27 million tonnes of cane.