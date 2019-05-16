Crushing consequences for MCU if they fall to Rangers

TOP QUALITY: Mackay and Whitsunday Magpies Crusaders United are expected to field a close to full strength team against Mackay Rangers in the MRFZ FFA Cup Round 2.

TOP QUALITY: Mackay and Whitsunday Magpies Crusaders United are expected to field a close to full strength team against Mackay Rangers in the MRFZ FFA Cup Round 2. Daniel McKenzie

PRIDE is on the line in Mackay's second round of the FFA Cup between Rangers and Magpies Crusaders tonight.

Magpies Crusaders are seeking relief after a gruelling eight-game losing streak in the NPL.

Rangers understand victory is a long shot, but the team's coach said it was far from impossible.

MCU head coach Chris Gallo said while his men would be playing a lower division, brazenness could prove fatal for their already dwindling confidence.

ON THE BALL: Rangers player, Stuart Watkins battles for possession against a Mackay Lions player. Andrew Susani

"They have nothing to lose and we've lost every game for the last six weeks,” he said.

"They're difficult and (are) going to make it hard for us. They are going to be enthusiastic, especially in that first half and come out guns blazing.”

Gallo's opposite number at Rangers, Andrew Susani, expected the NPL side would put forward their best force, given their recent track record.

"They have a lot of players they can pick from, so we're expecting that we're going to come up against their best,” he said.

"If (we) prepare for that it will put us in good stead, and if the line-up is different than what we expect that's even better.”

Susani admitted his goal to eliminate Mackay's most elite from the FFA Cup was ambitious, but he promised his side would not "just roll over”.

"I understand that they're looking for a big confidence boost and this is the game they will be thinking they have the best chance at doing that,” he said.

"The NPL teams they are facing are pretty damn hard and they have another hard team this weekend. So, I would expect them to come pretty hard at us so the players can ride that confidence into the weekend.”

Gallo said a win would put his side in good stead for their NPL return against Gold Coast Knights this weekend.

"It's future proofing ourselves for the Western Pride game, the Sunshine Coast game, for South West Thunder, Gold Coast, etcetera,” he said.

"These players deserve the feeling to win again, because they've stayed committed to the cause for such a long time.”

Although MCU skipper Michael Lyall looms as the biggest threat, Susani said the striker was not his only concern.

"He's also a pretty big distraction,” Susani said.

"There are some very good players off him. Like good playmakers in the midfield and good guys out wide.”

"They can control the ball, make tackles and put an accurate pass to a higher player up the field. We just need to be conscious about that.”

Susani said the worst case scenario for Rangers would be a great learning opportunity.

"We have a few ideas that we may try this week that we wouldn't usually play,” he said.

Game Day

FFA Cup (7:30pm) - Magpies Crusaders v Mackay Rangers at Mackay Regional Football Zone .