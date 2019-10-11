Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cruz gets a new lease on life

Steph Allen
10th Oct 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCIAL media users rallied last week, with around $300 donated for five-month-old pup Cruz's bowed leg amputation.

After suffering an untreated fracture about seven weeks ago, Cruz was given to a new foster home who noticed the pain the pooch was in after physical activity due to "abnormal pressure on his ankle".

 

Cruz is recovering after having his leg amputated on Wednesday and castration.
Cruz is recovering after having his leg amputated on Wednesday and castration.

 

CQ Animal Society Inc reached out on Facebook for funds for a surgery that would provide greater "quality of life later down the track" and is seeking more help to cover the remaining cost of around $700.

"His surgery will go on our account so all donations are still very much welcomed towards it," CQASI's Loz Batley said.

Cruz was also castrated during his surgery due to undescended testicles, Cryptorchidism.

He stayed overnight for observation and was collected Thursday morning.

Cruz is in happy spirits, "recovering well" and will soon go to a new carer.

"His lack of limb has not slowed him down at all. He's still as full of beans as ever."

amputation central queensland charity cq animal association puppy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    What liquidator has to say about wedding business's future

    premium_icon What liquidator has to say about wedding business's future

    Business Could The Wedding Planners Whitsundays be sold? Find out what the liquidators have to say.

    Man in custody over shocking sex attack allegations

    premium_icon Man in custody over shocking sex attack allegations

    Crime Whitsunday man's alleged rape, terrifying threats

    Crush update: How things are shaping up for season

    premium_icon Crush update: How things are shaping up for season

    Rural Predicted targets for the season in reach as mill hits milestone.

    Should Entertainment Centre be given $5000 send-off?

    premium_icon Should Entertainment Centre be given $5000 send-off?

    Council News Farewell planned for iconic building.