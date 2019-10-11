Cruz gets a new lease on life

SOCIAL media users rallied last week, with around $300 donated for five-month-old pup Cruz's bowed leg amputation.

After suffering an untreated fracture about seven weeks ago, Cruz was given to a new foster home who noticed the pain the pooch was in after physical activity due to "abnormal pressure on his ankle".

Cruz is recovering after having his leg amputated on Wednesday and castration.

CQ Animal Society Inc reached out on Facebook for funds for a surgery that would provide greater "quality of life later down the track" and is seeking more help to cover the remaining cost of around $700.

"His surgery will go on our account so all donations are still very much welcomed towards it," CQASI's Loz Batley said.

Cruz was also castrated during his surgery due to undescended testicles, Cryptorchidism.

He stayed overnight for observation and was collected Thursday morning.

Cruz is in happy spirits, "recovering well" and will soon go to a new carer.

"His lack of limb has not slowed him down at all. He's still as full of beans as ever."