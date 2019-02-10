Crystal set for close cut

Bowen Neighbourhood Centre worker Crystal Maaka will shave her head for the World's Greatest Shave in May.

AFTER watching her father suffer stomach cancer in 2016, Bowen woman Crystal Maaka knew she would be permanently affected.

Lost in a wave of uncertainty, she recalls it was her mother who steadied the ship.

"My mum was the rock during periods where we were losing control. My brother and I didn't know what to do because we'd only ever heard of cancer but never been affected by it,” she said.

Luckily her dad would survive the scare, but it came at the cost of three quarters of his stomach.

Like many who have been touched by the disease, she has never forgotten the ordeal. All it took next was a bit of day time drama to spring her into action.

"It was when I watched Home And Away last year. One of the characters shaved her mother's hair for cancer, so I thought why I don't do the same?” she said

In May, Ms Maaka will take her razor to her long dark locks and take part in The World's Greatest Shave to raise money for leukaemia.

The 28-year-old said she would be doing it for her dad.

"When he walked in for a consultation after the surgery they all stopped and gave him a big clap,” she said.

"He'll be cutting my ponytail before I shave my head.”

Ms Maaka hopes to raise $1000 for the event which will be donated to the leukaemia foundation. Her waist length hair will be sent to the Hair with Heart charity and will be turned into a wig for people undergoing chemotherapy.

After reaching 50 per cent of her target in her first week of fundraising, Ms Maaka said she may even raise the target.

"I was really amazed at how much people were donating, and it's mostly been people who have been affected by cancer, whether by breast cancer or stomach cancer, they've all put their hand up,” she said.

Ever the optimist, the mother of two said she won't miss her hair, insisting she'll save a tonne in shampoo costs.

"I think on the day it will be very emotional,” she said.

"At the moment I'm really excited and am willing to give it my all to raise as much money as I can.”

Donations to Ms Maaka's cause can be made at the Bowen Neighbourhood between Monday and Friday.

People can also donate by going to www.worldsgreatestshave.com.au and searching Crystal Maaka.