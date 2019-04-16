CT scanner commitment for Bowen Hospital

HEALTH care in Bowen will receive a boost regardless of the outcome at the Federal Election, with both Labor and LNP committing funds to a CT scanner at Bowen Hospital.

Labor candidate Belinda Hassan announced the commitment of $9.6 million yesterday, alongside Shadow Minister for Resources Jason Clare. It follows the LNP's commitment this month of $5 million to also fund a CT scanner.

Ms Hassan said the Federal Government's funding commitment was only half of what was required but Labor's commitment would cover the scanner and the infrastructure required to house the equipment.

She said in the past three years, the LNP cut $3.7 million for hospitals in Dawson.

But a spokeswoman for George Christensen refuted these claims. She said the average CT scanner cost about $1.7 million, and the $5 million committed would help with refurbishments required for its installation.

According to the spokesperson, funding to Mackay Hopsital and Health Services had increased from $54 million in 2012-13 to $103 million in 2017-18.