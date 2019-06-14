Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Cuba Gooding Jr charged with groping woman

14th Jun 2019 9:31 AM

ACTOR Cuba Gooding Jr has been arrested and charged with forcible touching after a woman accused him of groping her at a Manhattan bar last weekend, New York City police said.

The "Jerry Maguire" actor was charged after reporting to police on Thursday, the New York Police Department public affairs office said.

He faces one misdemeanor account of forcible touching in an incident that occurred on Sunday.

Gooding has denied the accusation, which was made by an unidentified woman who said Gooding touched her breasts at the bar on Sunday night.

Gooding's lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video from Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge showed no criminality on his part and will exonerate him.

"There is not the slightest scintilla of inappropriate conduct on his part," Mr Heller said.

After reviewing the security video, Mr Heller said he was hesitant to let Gooding surrender but decided to go through with it.

He said he was surprised police and prosecutors were moving forward with the case.

Gooding won the Academy Award for best supporting actor in 1997 for his portrayal of an athlete in the film "Jerry Maguire."

In 2016, he was nominated for an Emmy for playing O.J. Simpson in the miniseries "The People v. O.J. Simpson."

More Stories

Show More
cuba gooding jr editors picks groping misogyny

Top Stories

    Island paradises left to languish now return to glory

    premium_icon Island paradises left to languish now return to glory

    Destinations Resort manager says the "new" Hayman will be a modern take on luxury

    Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

    premium_icon Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

    Whats On 'This show is a massive part of the Proserpine identity.'

    MAKEOVER: Proserpine Main St ready for a sprucing

    premium_icon MAKEOVER: Proserpine Main St ready for a sprucing

    Council News Find out what's in the pipeline for Main St in Proserpine.

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    Celebrity Find out which famous people you share a birthday with.

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:43 AM