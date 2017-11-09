Culinary heavyweight to cook at Plaza

COMMUNITY BARBECUE: Harvey Norman Cannonvale proprietor Judy James has enlisted the skills of a world-class chef for a community cook-up.

COMMUNITY BARBECUE: Harvey Norman Cannonvale proprietor Judy James has enlisted the skills of a world-class chef for a community cook-up. Peter Carruthers

A WORLD-CLASS chef is coming to the Whitsundays for a community cook-up this Saturday.

Proprietor of Harvey Norman Cannonvale, Judy James, said she had enlisted the culinary skills of a Heston Blumenthal trained chef at a char-grill cooking demonstration.

Meat from Whitsunday Butchers and Seafood and fruit from the Prickly Pineapple will be provided for a free event to give back to the Whitsunday community.

"It has been a tough six months and it's nice to be able to do something to bring people out in the community,” Ms James said.

"People are still stressed, probably more so now than just afterwards because people are so frustrated with how long it is taking to get their place together.

"We hear so many stories. It will be nice to get everyone out together to give them a chance to talk and socialise.”

The demonstration on the new-style char-grill barbecue will begin at 9am at Harvey Norman in the Whitsunday Plaza.