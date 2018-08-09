Culinary surprise awaits guests at Daydream Island

DAYDREAM Island Resort's executive chef Bradley Martin will be revealing two concepts of cooking that have never been achieved in Australia at reopening night at the island.

Mr Martin gave Whitsunday locals at the Whitsunday Reef Festival last weekend a taste of dishes to come, showcasing cuisine from two new Daydream Island restaurants, Barefoot Bar and Inkstone Kitchen and Bar.

However, the seasoned chef kept foodies in suspense as he divulged that a secret would be revealed on opening night - two new cooking methods which Australia has never seen before.

"I'm bringing in some stuff that hasn't been done in this area before,” he said.

"There's two concepts that I can't reveal at the moment, which will be the first in Australia.

"What we want to do is keep it to ourselves at the moment but it will be exciting and it will be a completely different method of cooking.”

The hot dish from the Barefoot Bar that tantalised tastebuds at the Reef Festival was slow-braised, lemon myrtle scented beef sliders with baby Bowen tomato confit and apple balsamic scented Spanish onion.

This was followed by a dessert teaser of local mango and bauple nut cheesecake on macadamia nut sable, with red pepper toffee shards and salted caramel mousse.

Daydream Island is set to reopen later this year.