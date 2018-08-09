Menu
Login
FESTIVAL TREAT: Chef Bradley Martin with mango and bauple nut cheesecakes.
FESTIVAL TREAT: Chef Bradley Martin with mango and bauple nut cheesecakes. Claudia Alp
News

Culinary surprise awaits guests at Daydream Island

Claudia Alp
by
9th Aug 2018 3:52 PM

DAYDREAM Island Resort's executive chef Bradley Martin will be revealing two concepts of cooking that have never been achieved in Australia at reopening night at the island.

Mr Martin gave Whitsunday locals at the Whitsunday Reef Festival last weekend a taste of dishes to come, showcasing cuisine from two new Daydream Island restaurants, Barefoot Bar and Inkstone Kitchen and Bar.

However, the seasoned chef kept foodies in suspense as he divulged that a secret would be revealed on opening night - two new cooking methods which Australia has never seen before.

"I'm bringing in some stuff that hasn't been done in this area before,” he said.

"There's two concepts that I can't reveal at the moment, which will be the first in Australia.

"What we want to do is keep it to ourselves at the moment but it will be exciting and it will be a completely different method of cooking.”

The hot dish from the Barefoot Bar that tantalised tastebuds at the Reef Festival was slow-braised, lemon myrtle scented beef sliders with baby Bowen tomato confit and apple balsamic scented Spanish onion.

This was followed by a dessert teaser of local mango and bauple nut cheesecake on macadamia nut sable, with red pepper toffee shards and salted caramel mousse.

Daydream Island is set to reopen later this year.

bar chef daydream island restaurant whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

    Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

    News AFTER months of petitioning by local community members, Whitsunday Regional Council unanimously resolved to oppose the location of the proposed Telstra tower.

    • 9th Aug 2018 4:09 PM
    Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

    Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

    News Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours in National Masters

    • 9th Aug 2018 3:57 PM
    Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

    Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

    News Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

    • 9th Aug 2018 3:55 PM
    Missed date ends in jail

    Missed date ends in jail

    News Clarke was convicted and not further punished for the fuel

    • 9th Aug 2018 3:52 PM

    Local Partners