Cult $100 tee that’s selling out

Vogue Fashion’s Night In: Shopping bargains that are breaking the internet

Puffy sleeves, pastel tees and power suits - summer style is well and truly coming.

And after a year where leggings and oversized hoodies became the unofficial working from home uniform, it's time for a wardrobe refresh, complete with bike shorts (a la Hailey Bieber), power blazers, and cut-outs fit for a Hadid.

So what trends-of-the-moment should you be looking to add to your close ahead of the socially distant summer and party season?

Vogue Australia senior fashion editor Philippa Moroney said voluminous sleeves, prints-on-prints, cut-outs and lightweight suiting were key trends of the upcoming season.

Bambi Northwood-Blyth wearing Vogue x Bassike’s limited edition T-shirt for Vogue Fashion’s Night In. Picture: Vogue

Socialite Nadia Fairfax is pretty in pink. Picture: Vogue

"A summer suit is a great example of a look that will work hard for you this summer, a pink suit is great with a T-shirt and sneakers for day during the week," Moroney said.

"For a fun weekend look, swap the shirt out for a crop top. And a splice of skin and a strappy mid heel for a summer weekend look," she added, citing brands like Aje, camilla and marc and Scanlan Theodore.

As for accessorising, model Bambi Northwood-Blyth said "always chooses to go the opposite".

"So if it's a loud colour, maybe it's a plain sneaker, or colourful shoes, maybe a little white dress - (it's about) balancing," Northwood-Blyth said.

Hailey Bieber, pictured in Los Angeles, wearing on-trend bike shorts and a cropped sweater – key looks for summer. Picture: MEGA/GC Images

Lauren Ormaechea, spokeswoman for fashion chain H&M, said linen-on-linen was one of the must-have trends for summer.

Tonal dressing "with an earthy palette of rust, khaki and tobacco" would feature, along with "dramatic, volume puff sleeves giving a nod to the 1980s," she said.

Look out for utility too, with "tied waists and external pocket details".

Enter Vogue Fashion's Night In, an 11-day virtual event featuring discounts and styling sessions aimed at serious summer inspo.

The program features a trends masterclass from Vogue and H&M on October 28 (Wednesday) and a virtual runway from David Jones on October 30 (Friday).

Zimmermann, Aje, Bassike are among the designers offering sales and special offers as part of the event, which has gone digital this year due to COVID-19.

Key offers include 30-70 per cent off selected items at fashion chain Kookai, while New York designers Coach and Kate Spade are offering 20 per cent off full priced stock, and Bassike is taking a further 20 per cent off already reduced items.

Shoppers can save 25 per cent off at Tommy Hilfiger, while Zimmermann is offering a 10 per cent gift voucher for online orders.

YSL Beauty launched a spend $100 and receive $25 back deal, while you can save 20 per cent off selected styles at Viktoria and Woods.

Bella Hadid wearing as sexy spin on the cut-out trend – a pick for the upcoming party season. Picture: Getty Images

As part of Vogue Fashion's Night In, Vogue and Bassike have unveiled their annual limited edition organic cotton T-shirt ($100).

A versatile addition to a spring/summer wardrobe, Moroney suggested teaming the tee with "a great utility short and chunky sandal for a cool summer look".

"Or wear yours with a skirt and blazer for a play on masculine feminine dressing," she advised.

And how does Northwood-Blyth wear hers? "With denim, but I think matching it with white pants, linen or just a bikini. It's summer in Australia, carefree," she said.

Vogue Fashion's Night In is on until November 1. For full details and discounts, see vogue.com.au.

Originally published as Cult $100 tee that's selling out