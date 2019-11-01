Menu
William John Costellia-Kamm, known to his followers as Little Pebble, founded the Order of Saint Charbel near Nowra in the 1980s and preached about the end of days. He was locked up for nearly a decade after having sex with two teen girls.
Crime

Sex offender cult leader wants to return to the 'holy land'

by Perry Duffin
1st Nov 2019 4:58 PM
A sex offender cult leader will have to wait a few months to try and convince a court he should be able to return to his holy land.
William John Costellia-Kamm, known to his followers as Little Pebble, founded the Order of Saint Charbel near Nowra in the 1980s and preached about the end of days.
His followers wanted to help him rebuild humanity and some allegedly volunteered their wives and children in support of his mission.
He was ultimately locked up for nearly a decade after having sex with two teen girls.

The Order of St Charbel, a cult based in Nowra, was founded by Costellia-Kamm.
In 2016 he was placed on an extended supervision order as a high risk sex offender but he now wants that order varied or revoked.
Costellia-Kamm previously tried to sell parts of his "holy land", where he claims holy spirits speak to him daily, to help pay his legal fees.

Costellia-Kamm in 1998.
Court documents, tendered in the NSW Supreme Court but his high-profile lawyer Omar Juweinat, detail a Little Pebble's desire to have his "communications devices" searched only once a month with reasonable notice.
At present they can be searched by authorities at any time.

William Costellia-Kamm, known to followers as Little Pebble.
The cult leader, who is ordered to reside with his wife in Sydney, also wants the court to allow him to return to what's left of his holy land property in Cambewarra.
The matter was briefly in the NSW Supreme Court for an administrative hearing on Friday and was set down for a longer hearing in April 2020.

And in 2017.
