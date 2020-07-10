Menu
Cult series canned from Netflix

by Bella Fowler
10th Jul 2020 10:50 AM

 

 

The much-loved reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch has been canned from Netflix, disappointing fans of the gritty series.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will wrap up with part 4, to be released later this year, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The dark Archie-verse drama first hit the streaming service in 2018, and has secured a cult following for its satanic-Riverdale vibes and impressive performance from lead Kiernan Shipka, who plays the half-mortal teenage witch.

Fans will say goodbye to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina forever after season 4. Picture: Netflix
Responding to the news on social media, fans were not happy.

Many expressed that they would prefer the series to stay over sister-show Riverdale, another Archie-verse creation, which has featured in Sabrina via Easter eggs and a notable part 3 crossover episode.

Riverdale was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year.


"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one," said developer, executive producer and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Wednesday

Aguirre-Sacasa is also the chief creative officer of Archie Comics.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," he added.

"I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see part four."

 

The decision to end Sabrina comes amid a rough few days for Aguirre-Sacasa, whose Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene was also canned after one season this week.

Sabrina was originally created for broadcast on US network The CW before it moved to Netflix with a two-season order, but was renewed in late 2018 for "parts three and four".

Sabrina's first "part" had an 80 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (and a 90 per cent among critics.

It is the latest of a slew of Netflix series to come to an end, with the service announcing final seasons for Ozark, The Kominsky Method and Dead to Me this month.

Originally published as Cult series canned from Netflix

