Cultural diversity is celebrated

CULTURAL diversity is something all Australians are familiar with and now there is an opportunity to celebrate it in the workplace.

‘A Taste of Harmony’ is an annual initiative in which Australian workplaces host an event to recognise and celebrate cultural diversity at work.

There are many ways for workplaces to participate in A Taste of Harmony, with most businesses encouraging staff to bring in food that reflects their cultural origins, to share with colleagues.

Best & Less, at Whitsunday Plaza, Cannonvale, is one such organisation, and is about to take part for the third year running. Across the country, around 200 Best & Less stores will be participating in ‘A Taste of Harmony’.

“We usually have it throughout the day, on the tearoom table, and staff help themselves,” manager Madi Moore said, adding there were about 10 staff at the shop currently.

“We usually have printed out tickets and get staff members to bake something, and on the ticket we put what nationality the dish is.

“Best & Less, as a company, is pretty big with things like this – we also do the World’s Biggest Morning Tea – and we can eat food all day too!”

The event itself runs for two weeks, from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 27, but if people register now, before Friday 14 February, they can enter a competition to win a $750 visa card and a $250 restaurant voucher.

It is free to participate and, once registered, participants will join more than 10,000 other workplace teams all over Australia taking part in recognising and celebrating their cultural diversity.

Workplaces are supported with an array of downloadable resources to plan, promote and run their events, and have access to the event hub, where there are plenty of ideas for spicing up the day including fun games and recipes. There is also functionality to track attendance and who’s bringing which dish.

“Using food, we bring people together to share, discover and learn about each other’s cultural heritage,” a spokesperson said.

Register here: https://www.tasteofharmony.org.au/?utm_campaign=website&utm_source=sendgrid.com&utm_medium=email

Or email contact@tasteofharmony.org.au with any questions.