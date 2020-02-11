Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lunch With Leo - David Williamson
Lunch With Leo - David Williamson
News

Cultural diversity is celebrated

Deborah Friend
11th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CULTURAL diversity is something all Australians are familiar with and now there is an opportunity to celebrate it in the workplace.

‘A Taste of Harmony’ is an annual initiative in which Australian workplaces host an event to recognise and celebrate cultural diversity at work.

There are many ways for workplaces to participate in A Taste of Harmony, with most businesses encouraging staff to bring in food that reflects their cultural origins, to share with colleagues.

Best & Less, at Whitsunday Plaza, Cannonvale, is one such organisation, and is about to take part for the third year running. Across the country, around 200 Best & Less stores will be participating in ‘A Taste of Harmony’.

“We usually have it throughout the day, on the tearoom table, and staff help themselves,” manager Madi Moore said, adding there were about 10 staff at the shop currently.

“We usually have printed out tickets and get staff members to bake something, and on the ticket we put what nationality the dish is.

“Best & Less, as a company, is pretty big with things like this – we also do the World’s Biggest Morning Tea – and we can eat food all day too!”

The event itself runs for two weeks, from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 27, but if people register now, before Friday 14 February, they can enter a competition to win a $750 visa card and a $250 restaurant voucher.

It is free to participate and, once registered, participants will join more than 10,000 other workplace teams all over Australia taking part in recognising and celebrating their cultural diversity.

Workplaces are supported with an array of downloadable resources to plan, promote and run their events, and have access to the event hub, where there are plenty of ideas for spicing up the day including fun games and recipes. There is also functionality to track attendance and who’s bringing which dish.

“Using food, we bring people together to share, discover and learn about each other’s cultural heritage,” a spokesperson said.

Register here: https://www.tasteofharmony.org.au/?utm_campaign=website&utm_source=sendgrid.com&utm_medium=email

Or email contact@tasteofharmony.org.au with any questions.

a taste of harmony cultural diversity workplaces
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Apprentices could win an overseas trip

        premium_icon Apprentices could win an overseas trip

        Business Winning a national award could mean a trip to Europe for one hardworking apprentice.

        GAME-CHANGER: Desert plant ‘best thing since the R2E2 mango’

        premium_icon GAME-CHANGER: Desert plant ‘best thing since the R2E2 mango’

        Business The plant could open up hundreds of jobs and investment in the Whitsunday region

        Man tries to take mobile phones into prison, cops jail term

        premium_icon Man tries to take mobile phones into prison, cops jail term

        News A 21-year-old Strathdickie man has been handed a prison sentence after trying to...

        Seniors share their secrets to long-lasting love

        premium_icon Seniors share their secrets to long-lasting love

        News The residents at Proserpine Nursing Home had plenty of tips ahead of Valentine’s...