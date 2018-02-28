Cumberland is uniquely silver

CUMBERLAND Charter Yachts celebrated winning silver at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards held at the Perth's new Optus Stadium last Friday.

As one of ten Queensland winners, the award in the Unique Accommodation category is the third accolade won by Cumberland Charter Yachts in 2017.

Cumberland Charter Yachts has proven to be a leader in the bareboating industry, allowing people the opportunity to skipper their own boats in a boater's paradise.

Managing director Charlie Preen and general manager Sharon McNally celebrated in good company with four other nominated Whitsunday businesses.

Ms McNally said receiving the award was an absolute honour and commended the team for their efforts over the past 12 months and in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"We also could not have done this without each and every one of our boat owners. Investing their boats with Cumberland Charter Yachts helps us make the magic happen. This accolade goes out to them,” she said.

Mr Preen was ecstatic with the silver honour after being up against six finalists from other states and territories - all winners at their state tourism awards in the same category.

"Winning gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards was something special but winning silver at the Australian Tourism Awards is simply amazing,” Mr Preen said.