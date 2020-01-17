Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
News

CUNNINGHAM HIGHWAY FLOOD: Car over embankment

Bianca Hrovat
17th Jan 2020 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6:35: The Cunningham Highway closed due to flash flooding at 6.30pm this evening.

All lanes are blocked from the top of the Gap to Lake Moogerah Rd.

Motorists may divert through Toowoomba.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS planning a weekend trip are advised to exercise caution after a car fell down an embankment at the Main Range near Cunningham's Gap.

The single vehicle incident happened just past the helipad at around 3.30 this afternoon and "may have occurred as a result of the weather", according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

Prolonged rainfall is flowing onto all four lanes of the Cunningham Highway, requiring the closure of one, flooded eastbound lane.

According to both the Department of Transport and Main Roads and QPS, the highway remains open at this time, though delays are expected.

More to come.

cunningham highway flash flood flooding
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highway reopened, one critical after Bruce Hwy rollover

        premium_icon Highway reopened, one critical after Bruce Hwy rollover

        Breaking The Bruce Highway has reopened after Emergency service responded to a rollover, south of Proserpine

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents

        Jason Costigan’s daughter Brianna marries, converts to Islam

        premium_icon Jason Costigan’s daughter Brianna marries, converts to Islam

        Politics A controversial MP’s teenage has married and converted to Islam

        Cop suspended over alleged sexual offences

        premium_icon Cop suspended over alleged sexual offences

        Crime Police watchdog suspends senior officer over alleged involvement sexual offences of...