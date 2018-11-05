Cup Calcutta time

CUP FEVER: The Rotary Club of Proserpine is hosting its Melbourne Cup Calcutta at the Hotel Metropole on Monday night.

CUP FEVER: The Rotary Club of Proserpine is hosting its Melbourne Cup Calcutta at the Hotel Metropole on Monday night. JOE CASTRO

MELBOURNE Cup fever hits Proserpine tonight as the Rotary Club stages its annual calcutta from 6pm.

The event has been a tradition for more than the past two decades and will draw a good crowd to the Hotel Metropole on Cup eve.

Rotary Club of Proserpine president Harry Benjamin said the calcutta is one of the highlights on the calendar.

"It's been going so long that it has become a tradition,” Mr Benjamin said. "It is a great night for the club and a fundraiser.

"There'll be a phantom call of the Cup, finger food will be available and the bar is open.”

For those people who aren't aware of how a calcutta works, the Whitsunday Coast Guardian can help.

Tickets are sold prior to the draw and will be available tonight

The calcutta then begins with one ticket being drawn for each runner in the Melbourne Cup.

Should your ticket come up, you 'own' that horse ahead of the auction stage.

The Auction

Each horse is put up for auction, giving every calcutta attendee the chance to bid on a runner.

Horse owners from the raffle can bid on any runner, including their own.

The highest bidder wins the right to own that horse in the Cup.

After the fee is decided

Once a horse is auctioned off, half of the sale price goes to the person who drew it in the raffle.

The remaining half goes into the ever-growing prize pool.

After the race is won

Hopefully count your cash.