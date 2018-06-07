Cupcakes for a cause

ONE new cancer diagnosis is made in Australia every four minutes, but no support services are currently available to Whitsunday locals.

Executive Officer of the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Rebecca Woods, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer but the nearest support service was in Mackay.

"While locals expect to travel for treatment, we don't expect to seek all of their support there too,” Ms Woods said.

The Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre have partnered with Fairbairn Bakery to sell freshly baked cupcakes with all funds raised being used to launch cancer support services in the region.

"All money raised will be used to source and secure experts to provide practical support and education to patients and their families,” Ms Woods said.

"We would be able to provide education and support here locally so that patients and their families can navigate this difficult time without travelling to Mackay.”

The project will involve monthly meetings offering support and information which will alternate between Proserpine Community Centre and the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre.

The group will be open to all cancer patients as each month will be based on a different cancer type.

Local businesses and residents are encouraged to lend their support by enlisting employees to purchase a box of cupcakes to share for morning tea or buy some boxes and sell them individually among patrons and clients.